While there's no confirmation regarding MS Dhoni's participation in the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon has sparked widespread speculation regarding the same in a viral video. Having said that, Dhoni was seen playing badminton, with a video of the same going viral all over social media. Despite nearing the end of his career, the video is a testament to Dhoni's dedication towards fitness. In the video, Dhoni can be seen unleashing an unplayable smash.

While Dhoni and CSK have been tight-lipped about the player's future in the IPL, there is no denying the fact that the former India captain, now 43, still has a couple of season under his belt.

Recently, Dhoni, who is widely known for his humble nature, was spotted chilling with his friends at a local dhaba in Ranchi. Dhoni was seen enjoying a lip-smacking meal with his large group of friends.

The picture, which showed the loving bond between Dhoni and friends, quickly went viral on social media and left the fans utterly impressed.

Earlier, young India pacer Khaleel Ahmed also lavished praise on Dhoni. The pacer was recently interviewed by former India opener Aakash Chopra. He showed Khaleel a photo of Dhoni giving him a bouquet of flowers and asked him the story behind it.

"This photo was taken in New Zealand. We were going to the practice ground from the main ground. Mahi bhai was given flowers by his friends. I was walking with him. He passed me the flowers. Mahi bhai is not my friend, not my elder brother, he is my guru," Khaleel said on Chopra's YouTube channel.

"Since my childhood, I wanted to become the bowler who took the first over from India since I had watched Zaheer Khan growing up. In the Asia Cup, Mahi bhai, asked me to bowl the first over. I ran so hard, away from the huddle thinking that if I give it time he might change his mind. I think the most important player of a team gets to bowl the first," he added.