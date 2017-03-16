MS Dhoni Signs Autograph While Batting During Vijay Hazare Trophy

Mahendra Singh Dhoni never ceases to surprise his fans and he did just that on Wednesday. There's always a first for everything and no wonder Dhoni will be remembered as the first among equals signing an autograph for a crazy fan while he was out there batting for Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final against Vidarbha. Crazy fans are not uncommon especially in India where cricketers enjoy demi-God status. Whether Abbas Ali Baig being kissed during a Test match or Sourav Ganguly finding an overzealous fan breach a security cordon to touch his feet, cricketers young and old have a tale to tell.

But the young man wearing half-sleeves red and blue check shirt along with denims could not have realised that once he had evaded the security and reached at the centre strip, the former India skipper standing at the non-striker end would oblige as he put forth a white sheet for his autograph.

With Jharkhand coasting along towards a modest victory target, the skipper was in good mood and to everyone's surprise obliged the fan.

Not only did he show humility but also doused what could have been a potentially volatile situation if he would have got angry and forced the security personnel to give the man in question some serious dressing down. But as his won't, the Jharkhand skipper handled the situation well.

Life also generally tough for other Dhoni fans who stood on the fence of the ground for the entirety of the game with the Air Force ground not equipped to handle big crowds. The situation was similar to 2013 Ranji Trophy season when Sachin Tendulkar played semi-final for Mumbai against Services.

It was rare sight as Dhoni walked into the middle in the sane setting of Palam Ground with business as usual on the road leading to the stadium.

However the word of Dhoni out in the middle spread like fire and the passersby stopped their vehicles to get a glimpse of one of India's favourite sportstar.

But it was the young man, who got the sign to savour.

(With inputs from PTI)