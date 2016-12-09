MS Dhoni Shares Adorable Picture Of Daughter Ziva On Instagram

MS Dhoni shared the picture on his Instagram account on Friday. © Instagram
India's limited-over cricket skipper MS Dhoni on Friday uploaded a picture of his daughter Ziva, which hit all the right chords with social media users.
Dhoni, who is currently out of cricket action with India being involved in a Test series against England, shared the picture on his Instagram account.
The picture shows Ziva holding a phone, and is part of a photoshoot by Shipra and Amit Chhabra Photography.
Earlier, Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh had shared another picture of Ziva from the photoshoot, in which she was seen sitting on a sports bike.