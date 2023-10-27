MS Dhoni is one person who has touched many lives. Right from the time he emerged from Ranchi in the early 2000s to make it to the Indian cricket team, and then leading the side to triumphs at the 2007 T20 Cricket World Cup and the 2011 ODI Cricket World Cup, MS Dhoni has been one figure in Indian cricket, who probably has the most fan following. His exploits in the Indian Premier League (IPL) also speaks for itself. He has led Chennai Super Kings to five titles, including the 2023 edition.

Despite so much success, MS Dhoni's attitude towards life is worth talking about. A nice example of it is recent video which has been widley shared on social media.

In the video, which is from an interactive session, the anchor asks MS Dhoni: "Is that hunger alive? If not, what is important to you today in life?"

"Right from the start, I was not into that 'People should remember me as a good cricketer'. I have always said that 'I want to be remembered as a good human being'. If you want to be a good human being, it's a process till you die," MS Dhoni replied.

I want people to Remember me As A Good Human Being!! - @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/CHxa4mnPkl — DIPTI MSDIAN (@Diptiranjan_7) October 26, 2023

Meanwhile, two seats at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where Mahendra Singh Dhoni's majestic World Cup-winning six landed in 2011, have been redesigned for the fans and given a special touch.

Sharing a photo of the new stand on X (formerly Twitter), the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced that the seats are part of a specially designed cabin commemorating India's victory in the 2011 World Cup. They also revealed that the cabin has been named the "World Cup 2011 Victory Memorial Stand".

The two seats where MS Dhoni's 2011 ODI World Cup winning six landed at the Wankhede Stadium will forever be symbolic to every cricket fan #MCA #MumbaiCricket #IndianCricket #Wankhede #BCCI pic.twitter.com/HM2uFhLz1F — Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) (@MumbaiCricAssoc) October 20, 2023

The special seats have replica trophies of the World Cup around it with the photograph of team India posing with the 2011 trophy in the background. "The two seats where MS Dhoni's 2011 ODI World Cup winning six landed at the Wankhede Stadium will forever be symbolic to every cricket fan," MCA wrote in the caption of the post.

In 2011, MS Dhoni led from the front in the World Cup final against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He was the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 91 off 79 balls as the Men in Blue chased down the 275-run target to lift the ODI World Cup for the second time.