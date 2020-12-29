Former India skipper MS Dhoni invited the newly-wed couple Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma for a dinner. The leg-spinner, who got married last week, is also in Dubai and he shared pictures from his get-together with Dhoni and his wife Sakshi. "Extremely happy & blessed," Chahal captioned the pictures on Instagram. Chahal's partner Dhanashree also took to Instagram to thank Dhoni and Sakshi for a "lovely dinner" and making them feel like home. She also shared a picture showing the cuisines prepared for the meal. "Extremely blessed That's all I can say Thank you @mahi7781 @sakshisingh_r for a lovely dinner Felt like home," read Dhanashree's post.

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket on August 15 this year, won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade for his gesture to recall former England batsman Ian Bell during the 2011 Nottingham Test after Bell was adjudged run out in a bizarre fashion.

Dhoni was named the captain of the ICC men's ODI Team of the Decade, which features Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma among others.

Chahal got married last week and since then he has been active on social media, serenading his followers with pictures and videos.

From 'Haldi' ceremony to 'Sangeet' event, the leg-spinner has posted pictures from all his wedding rituals on social media.

Chahal was last seen in action during India's limited-overs series against Australia that comprised three ODIs and as many T20Is.

His most notable performance on the tour came when he replaced Ravindra Jadeja as his concussion substitute during the first T20I and won India the match with his superb spell of 3/25, that earned him the Player of the Match award.