MS Dhoni is widely known as 'Captain Cool' for maintaining a calm demeanour even in adverse situations. This trait alongside his tactical acumen and self-belief has helped Dhoni become one of the greatest leaders of all time. Notably, Dhoni is the only captain in cricket history to win all three major ICC white-ball trophies - T20 World Cup (in 2007), Cricket World Cup (In 2011) and the Champions Trophy (in 2013). Not only this, Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a record equalling five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles as well.

Dhoni's former India and ex-CSK teammate Subramaniam Badrinath has revealed an unheard tale of the legendary player. The incident that Badrinath narrated had the rare instance of Dhoni losing his cool.

"He is also a human...he has lost his cool," Badrinath told InsideSport.

"But that has never happened on the field. He would never let the opposition know that he had lost his cool. In this match against RCB in Chennai, we were chasing 110 odd. We lost wickets in a cluster there and we ended up losing the match.

"I got out to a lap shot against Anil Kumble. I was LBW. So, I was standing inside the dressing room, and he was coming inside, where there was a small water bottle. MS just kicked it out of the park. We all just couldn't make eye contact with him," Badrinath added.

While the IPL mega auction is just some months away, the uncertainty over Dhoni's future in the tournament is still uncertain. Amid the speculations of his retirement, the player has remained tight-lipped about the chances of his participation in IPL 2025.

Additionally, a mega auction before the upcoming edition means that things are going to be tough for the CSK franchise if they opt to include Dhoni as a player.

43-year-old Dhoni, who called time on his international career in August, 2020, is close to his retirement from cricket. Hence, it would not be a right decision if CSK decide to retain him as it will fill one of the few slots that the franchise will be getting ahead of the auction. Meanwhile, CSK would also not want to exclude the legendary captain.