MS Dhoni Likely To Be Ignored For T20Is Against South Africa: Reports

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who took a long two-month break from cricket, is likely to be ignored for the upcoming Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against South Africa, as per some media reports. MS Dhoni, who has already retired from the longest format, is yet to make a call on his future in limited-overs cricket. According to reports, the selectors have decided to "move forward" and give maximum chances to Rishabh Pant keeping in mind the T20 World Cup in Australia next year. As per the same report, the selectors will most likely meet on September 4 to pick the squad for the three-match T20I series against South Africa, starting September 15 in Dharamshala.

"There are only 22 T20 Internationals before India play their first World T20 game and selectors are clear in their vision that it's time to move forward," a media report quoted a senior BCCI official privy to developments in selection committee as saying.

After the World Cup 2019, MS Dhoni had made himself unavailable for the full West Indies tour to serve his regiment in Territorial Army.

In Dhoni's absence, young Rishabh Pant was included in the all three squads -- Test, ODIs and T20Is -- as the No. 1 wicketkeeper.

Rishabh Pant, however, has failed to impress on consistent basis during the tour, prompting the selectors to look beyond him, especially in the limited-overs formats, including T20Is.

As per the report, the selectors are looking to create a pool of three wicketkeepers. Other than Pant, the two names which are doing rounds are Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan.

"They are planning on getting a pool of three keepers ready for limited overs, especially T20Is," the same BCCI official was quoted as saying in the report.

India's tour of the West Indies will come to an end on September 3. After that South Africa will visit India to play three T20Is and as many Test matches.