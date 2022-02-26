Former India skipper MS Dhoni is currently out of action, having announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020. The veteran wicketkeeper will now be seen in action during the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ahead of the start of the tournament, the broadcaster of the IPL, Star Sports, shared a sneak peek of MS Dhoni's new look, presumably for a promotional video, on social media. In the promos, Dhoni can be seen donning khaki shirt and pant, in what appears to be a bus driver's uniform.

Watch: MS Dhoni's almost unrecognisable look

In one of the promos, he can also be seen sporting a funky sunglass.

Interestingly, Dhoni had turned himself into a monk for a few promos, ahead of the start of last season's IPL.

Dhoni will lead the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after being retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL mega auction earlier this month.

The countdown has already begun for the start of the upcoming season of the IPL. The tournament will kick off exactly in a month's time on March 26, and the matches will be played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune.

For the upcoming season, the 10 teams, including the two new franchises -- Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) -- have been bee drawn in two groups containing five teams each.

In Group A, five-time champions Mumbai Indians have been drawn alongside Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In Group C, CSK have been joined by SunRisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.