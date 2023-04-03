MS Dhoni and Chennai is one love story that is unprecedented in Indian cricket. The Ranchi-born legend is worshipped like a superstar in Chennai, courtesy his performance for IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings . So, when Dhoni came to bat for CSK against Lucknow Super Giants in the side's first home match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday, the crowd went wild. That it was Dhoni's and CSK's first match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium after over three years, made the occasion even more special. To top it all, Dhoni arrived to bat in the 20th over and hit a huge six off the first ball that he faced against Mark Wood. He hit a six off the next ball he faced too. With it, Dhoni became the seventh player in IPL to complete 5,000 runs. Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and AB de Villiers are the other members of the elite club.

A treat for the Chennai crowd! @msdhoni is BACK in Chennai & how



WATCH his incredible two sixes pic.twitter.com/YFkOGqsFVT — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 3, 2023

Talking about the match, Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed his second successive fifty and shared 110 runs for the opening wicket with Devon Conway (47 off 29) as Chennai Super Kings posted a commanding 217 for 7 against Lucknow Super Giants. Opening the innings after being sent into bat, Gaikwad, after his 92 in the opening game, smashed 57 off 31 with three fours and four sixes. Conway, who hit five boundaries and two hits over the fence, gave him good support.

Spinner Ravi Bishnoi (3/28) and Mark Wood (3/49) scalped three wickets apiece for LSG.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 217/7 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 57, Devon Conway 47; Ravi Bishnoi 3/28, Mark Wood 3/49)

