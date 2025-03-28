MS Dhoni is well known for his brilliance when it comes to taking DRS reviews but his decision did not work out for Chennai Super Kings during the IPL 2025 encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday. During the third over of the RCB innings, Virat Kohli was struck on his pads by a delivery from Khaleel Ahmed and the bowler was convinced that he was going to be dismissed LBW. However, the umpire gave him not-out and following a short discussion, Dhoni gestured towards skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad to take the DRS review. The replay showed that the ball was pitching outside the leg-stump and CSK ended up losing a review at the very start of the much-anticipated encounter.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and elected to the field.

Both teams have made one change each in their playing XI for this match. The five-time champions brought in Matheesha Pathirana in place of Nathan Ellis. Rajat Patidar-led side brought in Bhuvneshwar Kumar in place of Rasikh Salam.

"We are going to bowl first. I think it will play slightly better than the last game. So far there hasn't been any dew, we don't know when the dew will arrive and it is not in our control. There are areas; we were sitting behind in the field and would like to be more aggressive, batting wise we can be more clinical. We have just got one change - Pathirana comes back for Ellis," Ruturaj Gaikwad said after winning the toss.

Patidar said that if he had won the toss, they would have opted to bowl first as well.

"We had decided to bowl first. It will not make much difference, the surface looks hard, we will try to put up a total and keep them under pressure. The boys did well in the last game. We have to be at our best in every game and we will try to do that today also. The bowling unit after 13 overs.. the way they came back was amazing to see, the intent shown by the batting side was good. It is one of the biggest games in the league because of the fans it makes it fun and exciting. One change - Bhuvi comes in for Rasikh," Rajat Patidar said.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed.

(With IANS inputs)