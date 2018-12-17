 
MS Dhoni Helps Wife Sakshi Tie Wristband And Shoes, WAGs Are Loving It

Updated: 17 December 2018 17:22 IST

MS Dhoni is spending some quality family time as he is not part of the Indian squad.

© Instagram

MS Dhoni is utilising his free time off the cricket field well with his family. India's World Cup-winning captain was on Sunday seen helping his wife Sakshi Dhoni tie her shoes and a wristband that MS Dhoni had "paid" for. "You paid for the shoes so you tie them too," Sakshi said in an Instagram post, along with Dhoni's picture bucking the footwear.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You paid for the shoes so you tie them tooo !!! Photo Credit - @k.a.b.b.s

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on

Dhoni's shoe tying photograph was followed by another picture, in which the wicketkeeper batsman is seen tying a band on the wrist of Sakshi. "You paid for the band so you screw it too," she captioned the picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You paid for the band so you screw it too #Round2 Photo credits @k.a.b.b.s

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on

Both the photos went viral in no time and the fans came up with loving wishes for the power couple. Meanwhile, wives and girlfriends of cricketers joined the fans with their warm compliments for Dhoni and Sakshi.

Wife of India all-rounder Krunal Pandya, Pankhuri Sharma commented on the picture saying: "Too cute". Rohit Sharma's better-half Ritika Sajdeh and Zaheer Khan's wife Sagarika Ghatge also reacted on the adorable pictures posted by Sakshi.

kd7h63m8

Photo Credit: Instagram

Dhoni was not a part of the T20 International team that played against the Windies at home and Australia Down Under. Rohit Sharma led India to a 3-0 clean sweep against the Windies, following which Virat Kohli-led Indian team secured a 1-1 draw against Australia in the three-match T20I series.

Number one-ranked Indian Test team is currently playing a four-match Test series in Australia. Dhoni retired from the longest format after scoring 4,876 runs in 90 Tests.

Dhoni may make a comeback to the Indian team in the ODI series against Australia, to be played from January 12 to 18.

Highlights
  • Dhoni was seen helping his wife Sakshi tie her shoes and a wristband
  • Dhoni was not a part of the T20I that played Down Under
  • Dhoni may make a comeback in the ODI series against Australia
