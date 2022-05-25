Since the time MS Dhoni retired from international cricket, the hunt has been on to find his worthy successor in the wicketkeeper-batter role. Rishabh Pant has emerged as the front-runner in the role. The Delhi Capitals captain has impressed with his performances for the Indian cricket team. Pant's stellar shows include Test centuries in overseas conditions along with his power-hitting skills. He has also improved his wicketkeeping by leaps and bounds. However, Pant did not set the IPL 2022 on fire with his performance as he scored 340 runs in 14 matches at an average of 30.91.

Pant has also failed to impress with his DRS decisions but BCCI president Sourav Ganguly feels with time he would improve. "Don't compare Pant with MS Dhoni. Dhoni has so much experience, has captained in 500-plus games in IPL, Tests and ODIs. So, it's not fair for Rishabh to be compared with Dhoni," Ganguly said in a promotional event on Tuesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Umran Malik has been one of the finds of the IPL with his raw pace and he has been picked in the Indian squad for the five-T20I series against South Africa too. Ganguly is happy with Umran.

Promoted

"His future is in hands. If he stays fit and bowls at this pace, I'm sure he will be around for a long time. Many have played well in this IPL. Tilak (Varma) has done well for MI. Rahul (Tripathi) for Sunrisers, Tewatia for GT," Ganguly said.

"We have seen many emerging fast bowlers like Malik, Mohsin Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan... It's a place where talent gets exposure."