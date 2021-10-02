MS Dhoni has enjoyed tremendous success as a captain during his long, glittering career in cricket. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has led the Indian cricket team to the ICC World Cup, the ICC T20 World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy titles, among other honours. He has also captained Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to three Indian Premier League (IPL) titles and two Champions League T20 crowns. These honours speak volumes about Dhoni's credentials as one of the greatest modern-day captains. According to India head coach Ravi Shastri, whose term is set to come to an end after the upcoming T20 World Cup, "there is no one close to" Dhoni, as far as white-ball captaincy is concerned.

"(Dhoni is the) greatest white-ball captain ever. Just look at his record in ICC tournaments. I mean, what has he not won? IPLs, Champions Leagues, all ICC tournaments, two World Cups. So there is no one close to him when it comes to white-ball cricket," Shastri said in a discussion with FanCode.

"He has to be the greatest -- King Kong -- you can call him that. Because when you see Dhoni captaining a side, when you see Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on the field, there's that assurance, there's that calmness of things in control," Shastri added.

Promoted

"The other side might me whacking sixes or fours but you still get the feeling there is composure, calmness and control."

Dhoni, currently leading IPL 2021 table-toppers CSK in the UAE leg, will join Team India as a mentor for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Oman and the UAE from October 17 to November 14.

