MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi celebrated her 32nd birthday on Thursday. Wishes poured in from all corners of the cricketing world for Sakshi, who was in Dubai for the celebrations along with her daughter Ziva and MS Dhoni. Dhoni and Sakshi were joined by India's tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik in Dubai. Sania Mirza posted an Instagram story in which Dhoni, Sakshi, Shoaib and her sister Anam were seen posing for a picture. "Fun Times," Sania wrote with a heart emoji while sharing the picture.

On the field, Dhoni had a below-par season with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL).

Under Dhoni's captaincy, CSK, for the first time in their history, failed to qualify for the playoffs of the lucrative league.

Dhoni, who was playing his first competitive tournament after 2019 World Cup semi-final, looked out of touch and could only muster 200 runs from 14 games in the 13th edition of the IPL.

Dhoni scored these runs at an average of 25 and a strike-rate of 116.27.

There were rumours that IPL 2020 could Dhoni's last season in CSK colours but the former Indian captain cleared the air in the final league game and said that he will be back in the next edition, hoping to turn things around for the three-time IPL champions.

On the other hand, Shoaib Malik was last seen in the Pakistan Super League Eliminator 1, representing Peshawar Zalmi.

Malik played a knock of 39 off 24 balls but Peshawar were knocked out of the tournament after suffering a five-wicket loss to Lahore Qalandars.