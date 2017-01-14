 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

MS Dhoni Can Experiment More With His Batting Now: Virat Kohli

Updated: 14 January 2017 14:06 IST

Virat Kohli heaped praise on Mahendra Singh Dhoni and said that they both will continue to work in tandem for the betterment of the team.

MS Dhoni Can Experiment More With His Batting Now: Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli heaped praise on MS Dhoni and said that we will work in tandem © NDTV

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Saturday heaped praise on Mahendra Singh Dhoni and said that they both will continue to work in tandem for the betterment of the team. The newly-appointed India ODI and T20I skipper felt with the burden of captaincy lifted off Dhoni's shoulder, the former captain can bat more freely and experiment more.

"Since the captaincy burden has been lifted, MS Dhoni will be able to bat more freely now," he said on the eve of the first One Day International (ODI) against England in Pune. "Dhoni is one of the most intelligent cricketers around. He is someone who I can rely on in many decisions including Decision Review System (DRS)," he added.

Virat took the opportunity to express his delight at captaining the Indian team in all three formats of the game.

"I feel very honoured and I think it's the best thing to have happened to me," he said adding," I was very delighted to be given the captaincy in all three formats. It's a responsibility I cherish."

 


 

Virat was apprehensive to disclose the team combination for the first ODI but informed that everyone is available for selection and there was no injury issue.

He also said that the team is looking ahead at the Champions Trophy and does not want to fiddle around with the combination much.

"We are not going to experiment much with the team combination because the big tournament, Champions Trophy, is coming up," Virat said.

On tackling the England team for the series, he said," Against a team like England, you need to be more aggressive in terms of taking wickets," the captain said.

Topics : India England Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni India vs England 2016 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • We will work together for the betterment of the team: Virat Kohli
  • Honour to lead the team in all the formats: Virat Kohli
  • India will play the first ODI on Sunday
Related Articles
India vs England: Player Face-Offs - Virat Kohli vs Ben Stokes
India vs England: Player Face-Offs - Virat Kohli vs Ben Stokes
MS Dhoni On Batting Position: Team Is More Important Than Individual
MS Dhoni On Batting Position: Team Is More Important Than Individual
India vs England ODIs: Where to Watch Live Telecast And Live Streaming
India vs England ODIs: Where to Watch Live Telecast And Live Streaming
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 102
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 07 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.