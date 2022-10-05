It was in 2011 that the Indian cricket team last lifted the World Cup in any format. It was under the leadership of MS Dhoni that India had lifted the coveted trophy. Since then, the Indian team has come close in multiple World Cups but remained unsuccessful. As Rohit Sharma's Team India gears up for the big event in Australia, MS Dhoni is looking to do his bit to help the team emerge triumphant.

Dhoni, in a promotional video for Oreo India, shared on social media, brought back his hairstyle from 2011 hoping for it to become the Indian team's 'lucky charm' at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The video has since gone viral.

The video shows Dhoni sitting in a salon for a haircut. He explains the reason behind bringing back his 11-year-old look.

Watch Video of Dhoni recreating his 2011 World Cup hairstyle

@msdhoni just made our day, our month, our year (both of them) with his #BringBack2011 haircut!

Who else is up to join Mahi #BringBack2011 pic.twitter.com/HCQNyRpZab — Oreo India (@oreo_india) October 4, 2022

It was under Dhoni's leadership that India had won the last World Cup in the T20 format, back in 2007. In that tournament, Dhoni used to have pretty long hair. That hairstyle is style is still synonymous with him.

Dhoni had also worked as a mentor for the Indian team in the T20 World Cup 2022 but the campaign turned out to be a miserable one for the Men in Blue who had even failed to go past the group stage.

The Indian team, at present, is eager to bring an end to their long wait for the T20 World Cup. Since winning the inaugural edition in 2007, the Men in Blue hasn't tasted success in the shortest format on the biggest stage.