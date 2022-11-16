In his first-ever ICC event as the head coach of the Indian cricket team, Rahul Dravid failed to help the team get their hands on the T20 World Cup 2022 trophy. Though Dravid's role in the Indian team doesn't seem to be under any threat at the moment, they are some who feel Dravid can use the help of another coach in the supporting role, especially in the T20 format. As rumours of MS Dhoni being considered for such a role surfaced, former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt has given his nod for the veteran wicket-keeper batter to be handed the responsibility.

Butt, in a video on his YouTube channel, lauded Dhoni as a 'tactical genius' who has done wonders as a captain and is certainly a name that can help the Indian cricket team.

"Indian cricket will benefit significantly from MS Dhoni's involvement and presence. Because of the type of captain he has been, he would be a big asset when it comes to designing tactical plans for the team.

"He is a tactical expert with an excellent temperament. He is an asset to them, and they should indeed create a capacity for him to contribute," Butt said.

Dhoni was the last Indian captain to have won an ICC title. Since his decision to step down, the Indian team has struggled to go the distance in an ICC event, no matter the format.

"With his kind of a brain, players will be benefitted. Indian cricket will move ahead. You can't beat experience, you can't beat the person who has done things himself," Butt further said in his video.

Dhoni was hired as a mentor of the Indian team ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021. After the tournament ended, nothing was spoken about the Ranchi-born wicket-keeper batter being retained in the support staff in any capacity.