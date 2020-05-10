Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh Lead Wishes As Sports Fraternity Celebrate Mother's Day 2020

Updated: 10 May 2020 11:51 IST

Mother's Day 2020: Sports fraternity took to social media to express their love for their mothers.

Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh Lead Wishes As Sports Fraternity Celebrate Mothers Day 2020
Virat Kohli posted a couple of images with his mother on Instagram. © Instagram

Sportspersons took to social media to express their love for their mothers as the world celebrated Mother's Day 2020 on Sunday. The likes of Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh  expressed their love for their mothers with heartwarming messages while India's badminton star Saina Nehwal and Indian hockey team's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh posted pictures on social media. Virat Kohli posted a couple of pictures with his mother while Yuvraj Singh, former India all-rounder, took to Instagram and posted a picture along with a video message for his mother and thanked her for standing by him through all the tough times in his life.

"Happy Mother's Day," Virat Kohli wrote with two heart emojis.
 

Happy mother's day

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

"No words are enough to thank you for your unconditional love & all the sacrifices you have made for me. Love you forever mumma! Wishing you a very Happy Mother's Day.#HappyMothersDay," Raina, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in IPL, tweeted.

"Thank you for laughing with us at the best of times and sticking with us through the worst of times. What would we do without you?  All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe it to my mother. Happy mother's day #HappyMothersDay," Mayank Agarwal wrote.

"When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know. Thank you Amma for being the rock  in my life. #HappyMothersDay to you and all the moms out there," VVS Laxman said.

"I remember my mother's prayers and they have always followed me. They have clung to me all my life #happymothersday," Sania Nehwal posted an picture with her mother on Instagram.

Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh also posted a picture on Instagram with his mother.

"...." #happymothersday

A post shared by Sreejesh P R (@sreejesh88) on

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, almost all major sports events have either been cancelled or postponed as a precautionary measure by the organisers.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League was postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India after the nationwide lockdown in the country was extended till May 17 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BWF also shifted the World Championships, which was scheduled for August next year, to November-December 2021 in a bid to avoid a possible clash with Tokyo Olympics.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics was postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

