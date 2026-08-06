Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle was left surprised by the absence of a big crowd during the second Test match between Pakistan and West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Wednesday. Pakistan defeated West Indies by 8 wickets to level the two-match series 1-1 but the lack of spectators at the venue became a major point of discussion. Bhogle took to social media to voice his opinion and recalled times when he watched cricket at the same venue but with a much larger crowd. He went on to claim that there were more players on the field of play that there were fans in the stands.

"I have been to the Queen's Park Oval and it was a sight when it was full of passionate spectators. I am watching the test match now and there are more people playing than watching in the stands. That is some statement," Bhogle posted on X.

I have been to the Queen's Park Oval and it was a sight when it was full of passionate spectators. I am watching the test match now and there are more people playing than watching in the stands. That is some statement. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 4, 2026

Coming to the match, Pakistan ended its eight-match losing streak away from home in cricket tests with a resounding eight-wicket victory over the West Indies on Wednesday to level the series.

First innings century-maker Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam, in his first series since being reappointed as captain, reappointed as captain, led Pakistan to 77-2 with unbeaten knocks of 24 runs each as the visitors achieved victory shortly after lunch on Day 4 of the second test.

Babar knocked off the target by hitting back-to-back sixes against left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, whose six-wicket haul in the first innings had limited Pakistan's lead to 43 runs.

West Indies won the first test by 90 runs at Tarouba. In the second test, spinners Sajid Khan and Ali Usman utilized favorable conditions on a wearing wicket of Queen's Park Oval to ensure Pakistan remained unbeaten in a test series against the West Indies since 2000.

Pakistan lost the wickets of Imam-ul-Haq, brilliantly snapped up by Justin Greaves in the slips cordon for 9 in Jayden Seales' first over Wednesday, and Azan Awais was bowled by Shamar Joseph for 18 before Shafique and Babar sealed the win inside four days.

Earlier, West Indies had set up a modest target of 75 runs after it got bowled out for 117 with off-break bowler Sajid (4-32) and left-arm spinner Usman (4-39) sharing eight wickets between them.

(With AP inputs)

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