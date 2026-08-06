Manchester Super Giants captain Jos Buttler on Wednesday became the leading run-scorer in the history of T20 cricket, surpassing former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard. Buttler achieved the feat during the Super Giants' fixture against the Welsh Fire in The Hundred at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground. Buttler hit a quickfire 51 not out off just 20 balls to help the Super Giants chase down 156 with nine wickets and 31 balls to spare.

Buttler now has 14,833 runs in 491 T20 innings, 30 more than Pollard, who is currently on 14,803. Pollard's West Indies teammate Chris Gayle is third in the list, having finished his career with 14,562 runs.

This was Buttler's first game as captain of the Super Giants after regular skipper Aiden Markram was ruled out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

Markram will miss the remainder of The Hundred 2026 as he returned home to South Africa for personal reasons in the middle of the tournament in England.

"Manchester Super Giants can confirm that men's captain Aiden Markram has returned to South Africa due to personal reasons. Everyone at the Super Giants would like to extend our very best wishes to Aiden at this time, and thank him for his contribution to the team during this year's competition," the franchise said in a social media post on Wednesday.

Markram, who is part of all three teams of the Super Giants franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), SA20 and The Hundred, played five matches in the ongoing 100-ball tournament and scored 117 runs. He scored a brilliant half-century in the last match against MI London at the Oval.

Buttler is looking in great touch in the ongoing season. The wicketkeeper batter has scored 277 runs in just six matches at a brilliant average of 92.3.

The franchise announced the signing of Michael Bracewell as Markram's replacement.

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain Vs Argentina | Dani Olmo On WC Triumph: 'Wanted To Set An Example For The Next Generation'