Pakistan have risen a spot in the WTC points table after thrashing the West Indies by eight wickets in the second Test of a two-match series in Trinidad. Earlier, after the first Test defeat to West Indies, Pakistan remained at the bottom of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, with just one win in five matches. They now have two wins in six matches. Pakistan currently have a PCT of 22.22 and are eighth in the nine-team table.

Australia remain the outright leaders of the standings, with seven wins in eight matches and just one loss, giving them a PCT of 87.50. South Africa and New Zealand follow in second and third place with PCTs of 75.00 and 72.22, respectively. Bangladesh are next in the table with a PCT of 58.33, having recorded two wins, one loss, and one draw in four matches.

Completing the top five is Team India, with a PCT of 48.15. It hasn't been the kind of campaign India would have liked, as the Shubman Gill-led side has managed just four wins in nine matches, along with four losses and one draw.

Sri Lanka and England occupy sixth and seventh spots, with PCTs of 41.67 and 24.36, respectively.

Pakistan ended its eight-match losing streak away from home in test matches with a resounding eight-wicket victory over the West Indies in the second and final cricket test on Wednesday.

First innings century-maker Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam, in his first series since being reappointed as captain, led Pakistan to 77-2 with unbeaten knocks of 24 runs each as the visitors achieved victory shortly after lunch on Day 4 and drew the series 1-1.

Babar knocked off the target by hitting back-to-back sixes against left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, whose six-wicket haul in the first innings had limited Pakistan's lead to 43 runs.

West Indies won the first test by by 90 runs at Tarouba before Pakistan spinners Sajid Khan and Ali Usman utilized favorable conditions on a wearing wicket of Queen's Park Oval to ensure Pakistan stays unbeaten in a test series against the West Indies since 2000.

With AP inputs

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