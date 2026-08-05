Pakistan batter Abdullah Shafique entered the history books after his stunning knock of 160 not out against the West Indies on Day 3 of the second and final Test in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Shafique became only the fifth Pakistan player, and the first in 49 years, to score 150 or more in an innings of a Test match in the West Indies. The last Pakistan player to breach that mark was Majid Khan, who scored 167 in the third innings of the Georgetown Test in 1977.

The all-time record for the highest Test score in an innings by a Pakistan batter in the West Indies is held by the great Hanif Mohammad, who scoed 337 in Bridgetown in 1958.

Highest individual scores for Pakistan in Tests in West Indies:

Hanif Mohammad - 337 (1958)

Wazir Mohammad - 189 (1958)

Majid Khan - 167 (1977)

Abdullah Shafique - 160* (2026)

Meanwhile, Pakistan were closing in on a series-levelling win in the second Test after the West Indies could only set a target of 75 in their second innings.

Pakistan were 57/2 at lunch on Day 4, with Shafique batting on 18 alongside skipper Babar Azam (7 not out).

Pakistan now have the opportunity to wrap up the match Wednesday, to achieve its first test win away from home since 2023.

Day 3 also saw Pakistan captain Babar Azam denied his first test century in four years when he was run out for 88 to end a 183-run partnership with Shafique.

Pakistan was still 63 runs behind when Babar was left short of his ground by Brandon King's direct hit from cover.

The Pakistan batters had been pressured by tight bowling and Babar thought he saw the chance of a relieving single when he pushed the ball into the off side. Shafique first supported the call for a run, then sent Babar back as King swooped on the ball.

Babar tried to turn, retreat and dive for the crease but was beaten by King's flat throw that hit the stumps at the striker's end. The Pakistan captain lay prostrate for some time then rose slowly and left the ground with every sign of dejection.

His last test century came in December 2022 against New Zealand at Karachi and his 88 Tuesday was his highest score in 35 test innings since that match.

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