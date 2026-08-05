India batter Sai Sudharsan is set to join the rest of the team in Sri Lanka on Saturday, having not travelled to Colombo with the squad and support staff, according to a report. Sudharsan, whose participation in the two-match Test series starting August 15 was subject to fitness clearance, is currently at the BCCI's Centre of Excellent (CoE) in Bengaluru recovering from an injury. According to a report in Cricbuzz, Sudharsan is set to link up with the Indian team in Colombo on Saturday.

As a result, Sudharsan is set to miss India's three-day practice match against Sri Lanka XI, which gets underway on Friday, August 7.

"Currently undergoing rehabilitation for a minor niggle, the left-hander is understood to be on course to regaining full fitness and is expected to link up with the squad well before the first Test, which begins on August 15," the report said.

The report added that Sudharsan has resumed batting in Bengaluru and is expected to receive the green light from the CoE's medical staff to travel to Colombo.

Sudharshan suffered the niggle during the recent India A tour to Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, India has included Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Tanush Kotian and Vipraj Nigam among their net bowlers ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle from August 15 onwards.

As per the BCCI, Indian batters, who have had their share of struggles against spin at home, have ramped up their preparation against the tweakers in spin-friendly Sri Lankan conditions by adding four spinners to their net bowlers line-up.

"Update: Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Tanush Kotian and Vipraj Nigam have joined the Indian squad as net bowlers to assist the team in the build-up to the first Test against Sri Lanka," said BCCI's statement.

India's squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka is: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain and Auqib Nabi.

* Subject to fitness clearance.

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