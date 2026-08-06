Jos Buttler on Wednesday scaled a historic peak in cricket. Buttler surpassed West Indies legend Kieron Pollard to become the leading run-scorer in T20 history. Buttler reached the summit of T20 cricket during his side Manchester Super Giants' (MSG) match against Welsh Fire in The Hundred, scoring a quickfire 51* off 20 balls, with two fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 250.00. In 522 T20s, Buttler has scored 14,833 runs with nine centuries and 105 fifties, surpassing Pollard (14,803 runs in 746 matches with two centuries) and long-time record-holder West Indies titan Chris Gayle (14,562 runs in 463 matches with 22 centuries and 88 fifties).

After the feat, Buttler said Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might one day break his record.

"Yeah, it's really cool actually to think you've got the most T20 runs out of everyone," Buttler told Sky Cricket. "Someone will surpass it one day, and his name's probably Sooryavanshi. But no, it's a proud moment."

Buttler added: "Funny how quickly cricket can change. One day you're the dog, one day you're the lamp post. A few months ago, I was struggling for form. And then, in the last few weeks especially, I probably feel like I'm batting as well as I ever have. It's been a lot of fun. You've only ever got two options. You either give up or you've got the energy to keep going and try to rediscover your form. So those are all the things I've been focusing on. I've had the energy and determination to try and get back there, and that's what I've done."

In 522 T20s, Buttler has scored 14,833 runs with nine centuries and 105 fifties, surpassing Pollard (14,803 runs in 746 matches with two centuries) and long-time record-holder West Indies titan Chris Gayle (14,562 runs in 463 matches with 22 centuries and 88 fifties).

Coming to the match, Welsh Fire elected to bat first in Manchester. Knocks from Matt Short (71 off 47 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Phil Salt (48 off 37 balls, with three fours and three sixes) steered them to 155/4 in 100 balls.

During the chase, MSG came out all guns blazing, with Tim Seifert (62* off 36 balls, with 10 fours), Paul Walter (37 off 18 balls, with four boundaries) and Buttler (51* off 20 balls, with two fours and six sixes) guiding the team to the target with nine wickets to spare.

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