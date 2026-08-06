The medical team at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru is looking to restructure its fitness programme amid injury concerns of players in the Indian cricket team, according to a report by Times Of India. The report claimed that the CoE is working on a standardised base fitness parameter for all cricketers instead of customised tests. Since Adrian Leroux took over as the strength and conditioning coach, it was decided that the Bronco test would be the primary test to judge fitness instead of Yo-Yo test.

Now, the BCCI medical team has reportedly decided on 5.15-5.20 minutes as a 'base figure to complete the assorted drills to be declared fit'. The CoE has also set 9-10 minute mark to complete the 2 km running test.

“The Indian players are not used to the Bronco test. Over the last year, the CoE had set different base parameters for players. It has now emerged that certain senior players were given much comfortable targets to meet to clear fitness tests. The CoE staff had also cleared players like Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy to make sure it was delivering players according to team management's needs,” a BCCI source told TOI.

The source further revealed that the Indian cricket team physio Kamlesh Jain was questioned by both the team management and BCCI over the 'overall dip in the fitness standards' when it comes to some players. The team management also expressed their displeasure at players cramping up frequently during the tour of England.

“Kamlesh has been told that he shouldn't worry about any player's stature and flag anything that he doesn't find satisfactory. It has been seen that the mobility of some of the players in the field has been questionable. Senior batters are struggling to push their running between the wickets as they bat longer. The number of slow fielders has increased,” the source said.

The report also revealed why Harshit Rana was ruled out after the third T20I match against England.

“The Indian team management flagged that he was overweight by four kgs. The CoE should have been much more vigilant. He has been now told by CoE staff that his weight can't exceed 96 kgs. He is now 94 kgs and is expected to be cleared next week. But he was 97 kgs when he was cleared to be picked for the Indian team for the UK tour,” the source said.

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