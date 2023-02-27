Batting sensation Azam Khan continues to hog limelight with his attacking game play. The right-handed power-hitter struck an imposing 42-ball 97 in his side Islamabad United's Pakistan Super League game against Quetta Gladiators on Friday. His innings was laced with eight sixes and nine fours. While being compared to another T20 star Suryakumar Yadav, Azam Khan said that not the India star, but Australian cricketer Tim David is his inspiration. The Pakistani star reasoned that he relates his game more to David as the two come out to bat at similar positions in franchise cricket.

"The position I bat at, you know the situation is quite difficult. Either the score is about 40 for four or 180 or 160 for two, so then you need to go and finish the match. It is a really difficult role. But I am more inspired from Tim David nowadays. He hits big shots and I know and understand his batting role because I play at the same position. Suryakumar often plays one down which is like top order," Azam said on paktv.tv.

Azam Khan was involved in a friendly banter with Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah during a Bangladesh Premier League game last month.

Comilla Victorians' pacer Naseem was seen teasing Azam when the Khulna Tigers' player was coming out to bat in the match. The right-arm pacer went to Azam and hit him with his chest while the latter was walking towards the pitch with his bat in hand. In response, Azam pushed back Naseem, who was then trying to shake hands with him. Seconds later, Naseem was seen imitating Azam's walking style by broadening his shoulders in a funny way. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

