India Women defeated England Women in the third ODI to complete the 3-0 series sweep. Even with England nine wickets down, Charlie Dean almost took the hosts on the brink of victory. But, Deepti Sharma ran her out at the non-striker's end as she was backing up, to seal India's win. The 20-year-old was heartbroken as she walked away in tears after shaking hands with the Indian players. Though many cricketers argue that it is against the spirit of the game, it is totally legal as per the laws of the sport.

Former England spinner Monty Panesar also joined the discussion.

Taking to Twitter, Panesar shared an old video of MS Dhoni, urging that the players should keep their bat in the crease.

This is how you back up. Keep your bat in the crease. #mankading https://t.co/1iqq6AijIj — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) September 25, 2022

In the video, from an IPL match, Dhoni is seen striding out of his crease, but keeps his bat grounded in the crease.

Even when the bowler abruptly stops in his run-up, Dhoni's bat is still in the crease, ensuring he cannot be run-out.

For the record, the ICC also changed some playing conditions and regarding "running out of the non-striker", the apex cricket body stated "The Playing Conditions follow the Laws in moving this method of effecting a Run out from the 'Unfair Play' section to the 'Run out' section."

Dean had walked in with England reeling at 65 for seven in chase of 170.

She put on a 38-run stand with captain Amy Jones. Even after Jones and Kate Cross were dismissed in quick succession, Dean kept England ticking in the chase.

She was eventually ran out on 47 by Deepti as India won the game by 16 runs to sweep the series.

Notably, this was Jhulan Goswami's last international outing, having announced her retirement prior to the tour of England.

Jhulan bows out of the sport having played 12 Tests, 204 ODIs and 68 T20Is for the Indian women's team.

Having taken two wickets in the match, Jhulan ended her career with 255 ODI wickets, the most by a women's player in the format. She also took 44 Test and 56 T20I wickets.