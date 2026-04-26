Rinku Singh's resilient unbeaten knock of 83 off 51 balls helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) overcome Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Mohsin Khan's career-best bowling figures of 5 for 23 in four overs, as they posted 155 for 7 in 20 overs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Sunday. KKR recovered from a catastrophic collapse that saw them reeling at 93 for 7 in 15 overs to post a competitive total, setting up a thrilling second half against LSG.

After LSG captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl, his decision was immediately vindicated by Mohsin Khan. The left-arm pacer produced one of the most devastating opening spells of the season, dismantling KKR's batting core with ruthless efficiency.

Mohsin struck early, removing Tim Seifert for a duck in the second over. He continued his rampage by dismissing veteran Ajinkya Rahane (10) in the fourth over and then the dangerous Cameron Green (34), who had briefly threatened a counter-attack with three sixes, in the 11th over. Mohsin also got rid of Rovman Powell and Anukul Roy to complete a sensational five-wicket haul (5/23), leaving KKR reeling at 73 for 6 after 11 overs.

Best figures by uncapped bowlers in IPL

5/5 - Akash Madhwal (MI) vs LSG, 2023

5/14 - Ankit Rajpoot (PBKS) vs SRH, 2018

5/20 - Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) vs DC, 2020

5/23 - Mohsin Khan (LSG) vs KKR, 2026*

5/25 - Umran Malik (SRH) vs GT, 2022

5/27 - Harshal Patel (RCB) vs MI, 2021

With wickets falling at regular intervals, the hosts looked unlikely to cross even the 100-run mark. However, with his team in dire straits, Rinku Singh played a composed innings, rebuilding the total alongside the lower order.

As the match entered its final stretch, KKR were 112 for 7 after 18 overs, with Rinku batting on 43 off 40 balls. The left-hander then saved his best for last, helping KKR collect 17 runs from the penultimate over, bowled by Mohammed Shami. He followed it up with a blistering assault in the final over, bowled by Digvesh Rathi, smashing the spinner for four consecutive sixes to plunder 26 runs and propel KKR to 155 for 7 at the end of 20 overs.

Rinku remained unbeaten on 83 off 51 balls, an innings laced with seven fours and five sixes.

LSG, however, will back themselves to chase down the target and register a much-needed victory.

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