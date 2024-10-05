Jasprit Bumrah soared to the No. 1 ICC ranking in Tests among bowlers, after picking up 11 wickets and helping India to a convincing 2-0 home series win over Bangladesh. Bumrah overtook teammate Ashwin (who also got 11 wickets) to take No. 1 spot. Bumrah has enjoyed a phenomenal 2024. After getting 20 wickets in IPL 2024, he followed it up by winning the 'Player of the Tournament' award as India lifted the T20 World Cup for a second time in June.

Now, it seems as if Bumrah's achievements are being well-celebrated within the India camp. Pacer Mohammed Siraj, who has been Bumrah's pace partner-in-crime for India, replied to Bumrah's latest Instagram bowler hailing him as the No.1 bowler.

"Hello NO. 1," commented Siraj beneath Bumrah's post.

However, the response by Siraj was met by jokes from fans, who brought back a Siraj quote from a hilarious old video earlier.

"Hello, I'm Mohammed Siraj, this is my official ID," responded users.

Siraj is ranked 25th in the ICC Test bowling rankings. The gap between the two is much closer in ODIs, where Bumrah is currently ranked 8th and Siraj is ranked joint-9th.

What next for Bumrah?

Jasprit Bumrah is next expected to feature in India's three-Test home series against New Zealand starting October 16. India's pace spearhead has been rested from the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh before that.

Advertisement

The rest comes after new head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar emphasised the need to manage his workload earlier in the year.

After the New Zealand tour, Bumrah is expected to play a key part Down Under as India tour Australia for a mammoth five-match Test series.

Bumrah will also likely be the news as the retentions are announced by Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Despite a complex and dynamic set of auction rules, Bumrah is expected to be retained by the Mumbai Indians after his phenomenal IPL 2024 season.

Bumrah is now only 27 wickets behind Sri Lankan pace great Lasith Malinga in the list of all-time top wicket-takers for Mumbai Indians.