Virat Kohli scripted history by becoming the fastest Indian batter to score 13000 T20 runs. Virat achieved the feat during the IPL 2025 encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. The star batter also become the first Indian cricketer to score 13000 runs in the shortest format of the sport. Virat looked in good form during the match against MI and he slammed a stunning six off Jasprit Bumrah to leave the fans as well as experts thrilled. He went on to slam a brilliant half-century in just 29 deliveries. Overall, Chris Gayle was the fastest to reach the feat (381 innings) while Virat did it in 386 innings.

13000 runs in Men's T20 cricket (innings taken)

14562 - Chris Gayle (381)

13610 - Alex Hales (474)

13557 - Shoaib Malik (487)

13537 - Kieron Pollard (594)

13001* - Virat Kohli (386)

Bumrah returned from a long injury-enforced layoff as Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Bumrah has undergone treatment and rehabilitation since pulling up short with a lower back injury during the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Sydney.

Rohit has missed their last match against Lucknow Super Giants because of a knee injury. Their return definitely provides the adrenaline boost that MI needs after losing three matches in four games.

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya said he opted to bowl first because the track looks good and dew might come into play later in the evening.

"When the wicket is good, it stays that way, and with dew, it could only get better," said Pandya, who revealed that they are missing certain things at certain moments. He added that playing at home gives them a good chance to play good cricket and entertain the crowd.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar said he would have opted to chase on this wicket. He, however, felt it would not make much difference and thought the wicket would remain good for the batters throughout the match.

(With IANS inputs)