 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Mohammed Shami Yorks Detractors with Another Photo Of Wife Hasin Jahan

Updated: 01 January 2017 17:43 IST

Mohammed Shami wrote poetic lines too with the picture to show love for his beloved wife.

Mohammed Shami Yorks Detractors with Another Photo Of Wife Hasin Jahan
In a befitting reply to his detractors, Mohammed Shami posted a photo on Twitter © Twitter

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami, in a befitting reply to his detractors, on Sunday tweeted another romantic picture of him and wife Hasin Jahan wishing 'Happy New Year' to fans.

Shami was earlier trolled and abused for the outfit of his wife, after he had posted her picture on Twitter.

He wrote poetic lines too with Sunday's picture to support and show love for his wife.

The cricketer tweeted in Hindi and wrote,"Na Sathi Hai Na Hamara Hai Koi Na Kisi Ke Hum Na Hamara Hai Koi Par Apko Dekh Kar Keh Sakte Hain Ek Pyarasa Humsafar Jai Koi Happy New Year," (Neither I have any companion, nor anyone is mine nor I belong to anyone. But seeing you I can say there is one beautiful companion with me. Happy New Year).

Few days ago, Shami was attacked by a section of his 'fans' over a Facebook photo of his wife Hasin Jahan and his daughter. He was then viciously trolled, with some even abusing him for his wife's outfit.

Shami was reminded of his religion, with some even asking why Hasin Jahan was not wearing a hijab.

The 26-year-old, who is recovering from a knee injury, took to Twitter to hit back by writing.

"Not everyone gets what they desire, only a lucky few get it. They are my wife and daughter and I know what I should do. We should all look inwards," the pacer tweeted had tweeted.

Shami, widely regarded as one of India's best pacers, has struggled with injuries in the last couple of years. The Bengal bowler even missed the last two Tests against England.

Topics : Mohammed Shami Ahmed Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Shami wished new year by posting a romantic photo of him and wife
  • He supported the tweet with poetic lines
  • Shami was earlier attacked by a section of his fans
Related Articles
Cricketer Mohammad Kaif Trolled On Twitter For Doing Surya Namaskar
Cricketer Mohammad Kaif Trolled On Twitter For Doing Surya Namaskar
Cricketer Mohammed Shami Posts Photo On Facebook, Trolled Over Wife's Outfit
Cricketer Mohammed Shami Posts Photo On Facebook, Trolled Over Wife's Outfit
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 31 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.