Mohammed Shami Accused Of Torture, Cheating By Wife Hasin Jahan

Updated: 07 March 2018 14:00 IST

Mohammad Shami's wife Hasin Jahan accused the fast bowler of physically assaulting her after returning from South Africa.

Mohammed Shami is yet to respond to the allegations of his wife Hasin Jahan. © Twitter

Hasin Jahan, wife of star India fast bowler Mohammed Shami, has accused her husband of torture and having extra-marital affairs. Hasin Jahan posted screenshots of Shami's alleged WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger conversations with multiple women on her Facebook account. She also uploaded photos and phone numbers of the women. Hasin Jahan alleged that Shami, 27, and members of his family had even tried to 'kill' her. "Everyone in their family used to torture me. His mother and brother used to abuse me. The tortures continued till 2-3 am in the morning. They even wanted to kill me," she alleged.

Mohammed Shami, in a Facebook post, denied the allegations, calling it a conspiracy and an attempt to damage his reputation.

Hasin Jahan has alleged that Shami physically assaulted her after returning from the South Africa tour last month.

"Shami abused me and started beating me even after returning from South Africa. He has been doing this for quite some time now and now I have had enough," she said.

"I gave him enough time (to rectify mistakes) and tried to calm myself down but instead of accepting his own mistakes, he used to vent his anger on me and even threaten me, asking to keep mum for my own goodwill," she added.

She said she plans to take legal action against Shami.

"I tried to convince myself for the sake of my family and daughter but he kept on harassing me and when I found those obscene chats with multiple women, all hell broke. I cannot tolerate this anymore and I have decided to take legal actions with all the available evidence," Hasin Jahan told ABP News.

However, Jahan's lawyer Zakir Hussain said she was still hoping Shami would change before taking any legal action.

"She is giving it some time. So we will wait a bit before taking any legal action," Hussain told IANS over phone.

Mohammed Shami is currently playing in the Deodhar Trophy for India A. The Bengal pacer has represented India in 30 Tests, 7 T20Is and 50 ODIs.

Topics : India Cricket Team Mohammed Shami Cricket
Highlights
  • Hasin Jahan accused Mohammed Shami of cheating and torture
  • Mohammed Shami denied the allegations
  • Shami said it was a conspiracy to damage his reputation
