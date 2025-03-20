Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has landed himself in trouble after a video of him mocking Pakistan white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan was doing rounds on social media. In the viral video, a man pretending to be Rizwan can be seen making fun of his spoken English skills, while Hogg was seen having a laugh about it. Pakistan all-rounder Aamer Jamal has blasted Hogg for mocking Rizwan, calling his act "shameful." He highlighted that English is Rizwan's third language (after Pashto and Urdu) and advised the former Australia cricketer to join TikTok.

"I just watch a video which is circulating on twitter and others social media It is very shameful act from @Brad_Hogg who called him self a international cricketer. Making fun of a @iMRizwanPak about his English which is his 3rd language not even 2nd. I would rather suggest you to become #TikToker because you might need followers and attention by making fun of other people thats the platform for you not cricket community," Jamal posted on X.

In the video, the man pretending to be Rizwan can be seen comparing himself to star India batter Virat Kohli.

"I and Virat are alike. He drinks water. I drink water. He eats food. I eat food. We are both the same; there is no difference," said the man on being asked to give his opinion on Kohli by Hogg.

The impersonator can be also be seen Rizwan over his viral statement, "Ya to win hai ya learn hai."

Rizwan has been the butt of several jokes on the internet, particularly following his nation's exit from the Champions Trophy 2025 group stage. One aspect of Rizwan's that has often been made fun of has been his English-speaking ability.

Rizwan was recently dropped from Pakistan's T20I team for the ongoing series against New Zealand, alongside former captain Babar Azam. The two, however, will be part of the upcoming ODI series.

Brad Hogg, on the other hand, is a two-time World Cup-winner, having been part of the all-conquering Australia sides that won the 2003 and 2007 ODI World Cups.

Hogg played 123 ODIs for Australia, in which he took 156 wickets. He has also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL), turning out for Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Pakistan are trailing New Zealand 0-2 in the five-match series, following defeats in Wellington and Dunedin, respectively. The hosts can wrap up the series if victorious in game three in Auckland on Friday.