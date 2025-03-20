Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are officially divorced after months of legal proceedings. Chahal and Dhanashree had filed a divorce plea on February 5 this year, which was accepted by a Mumbai family court on March 20. Chahal and Dhanashree's relationship has been under public scrutiny since 2022, and the pair appeared separately at the Bandra family court for the final settlement of their divorce case on Thursday. Speaking to news agency ANI, Chahal's advocate Nitin Gupta said the family court has granted decree on the joint petition filed by Chahal and Verma for divorce by mutual consent.

"The family court has accepted the joint petition filed by Chahal and Verma seeking divorce by mutual consent," Gupta said.

In a viral video, Chahal was seen wearing a black t-shirt that read "Be your own sugar daddy".

This development comes after the family court had refused to waive the cooling-off period on the ground that there was only partial compliance with the consent terms which required Chahal to pay Rs 4.75 crore to Dhanashree.

Chahal had paid Rs 2.37 crore, the family court noted. It also cited a report of a marriage counsellor which said there was only partial compliance with the mediation efforts.

But the high court on Wednesday held that there was compliance with the consent terms, as they provided for the payment of the second installment of permanent alimony only after the decree of divorce was obtained.

Chahal and Verma got married in December 2020. As per their petition, they separated in June 2022.

On February 5, they filed a joint petition before the family court seeking divorce by mutual consent.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday requested the family court to decide the divorce plea by Thursday, considering the fact that Chahal would not be available later as he is participating in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament.

The IPL T20 cricket tournament is scheduled to start from March 22. Chahal is part of the Punjab Kings team.

(With PTI Inputs)