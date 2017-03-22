 
Mohammad Kaif's Message After Yogi Adityanath Took Over as UP Chief Minister

Updated: 22 March 2017 09:32 IST

Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif, however, steered clear from making any negative remarks on the 46-year-old's appointment. Taking to Twitter, Kaif advised his fans to remain optimistic and wish the new government well.

Kaif had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Phulpur on a Congress ticket. © AFP

Yogi Adityanath, a five-time parliamentarian was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The swearing-in happened in Lucknow a week after the BJP won a landslide mandate in the assembly elections with 312 seats. In a surprise announcement, Yogi Adityanath's name was announced on Saturday evening. The politician-priest with his shaven head and trademark saffron robe has been the Bharatiya Janata Party's Hindutva mascot and consistently commissions headlines, most often because of his controversial statements.

Kaif's sentiment was echoed by a majority of his followers.

Interestingly, Kaif had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Phulpur on a Congress ticket. The contest was won by BJP's Keshav Prasad Maurya who polled 503,564 votes. Kaif finished fourth with 58,127 votes.

Maurya, the party's UP chief, was named the state's Deputy Chief Minister along with Dinesh Sharma.

"However, if required, I am ready to leave cricket in order to serve the people of my constituency," Kaif had said during the campaign trail.

Post the election result, Kaif returned to playing cricket and is now captain of Chhattisgarh's Ranji Trophy side.

Highlights
  • Mohammad Kaif tweeted about new UP Chief Minister
  • Kaif requested his fans to wish the new government well
  • Yogi Adityanath took over as Chief Minister on Sunday
