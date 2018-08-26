Mohammad Irfan Scripts Caribbean Premier League History With Most Economical Spell

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan scripted history as he bowled the most economical spell in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) history on Saturday, only conceding a run from his final ball. The giant 7ft 1in (2.16m) left-armer, playing for Barbados Tridents against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the CPL, also took the wickets of the usually big-hitting West Indies internationals Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis. But Irfan ended up on the losing side anyway, as after he had bowled his maximum four overs, the Patriots chased down their target of 148 with seven balls to spare to win by six wickets. "I'm really happy. I would've been happier if the team won, but I am happy that I bowled one of the best spells in T20 cricket," said Irfan after the match.

"I liked bowling on the lively wicket, and I get an extra bounce because of my height, so yes, a satisfying performance."

With this performance, Irfan is now third on the list of bowlers with the best economy rate in T20 matches. Arafat Sunny (2.4-2-0-3) leads the list while Nuwan Kulasekara (2-2-0-1) is second. Both Arafat and Kulasekara didn't even give a single run away in their respective spells.

However, in terms of bowling their full quota of four overs in T20s, Irfan tops the record charts.



The 36-year-old, who hasn't played internationally for two years, dismissed star man Gayle with the first delivery of the innings.

Irfan ended with figures of four overs, three maidens, with two wickets for one run.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots had earlier won the toss and chose to bowl. Barbados Tridents skipper Jason Holder (54) scored a fine half-century taking his team to a modest total of 147/6 in 20 overs. Ben Cutting (2/18) bowled well for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots enabling his team to restrict the opponents to a chaseable target. Chasing 148, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots lost both their openers Gayle (0) and Lewis (1) within the first three overs. Brandon King (60) held fort alongside Devon Thomas (32) helping his team reach the target in 18.5 overs.