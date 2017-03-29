 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Pakistan Ban Fast Bowler Mohammad Irfan For One Year For Role In PSL Corruption

Updated: 29 March 2017 18:15 IST

Pakistan have suspended fast bowler Mohammad Irfan for one year after he admitted failing to report approaches by bookmakers linked to spot-fixing, cricket authorities said Wednesday.

Pakistan Ban Fast Bowler Mohammad Irfan For One Year For Role In PSL Corruption
Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Irfan banned for a year © AP

Pakistan have suspended fast bowler Mohammad Irfan for one year after he admitted failing to report approaches by bookmakers linked to spot-fixing, cricket authorities said on Wednesday. The 34-year-old said he had failed to report the approaches at the time because he was under mental stress following the death of his parents. "I accept my mistake," he told a press conference at the Pakistan Cricket Board's headquarters in Lahore. "I was asked to carry out fixes but I did not commit any such crime. My mistake was not reporting these offers.

"I confess and say sorry to the fans," he added.

Mohammad Azam, head of the PCB's anti-corruption unit, said the player's admission meant he was not required to appear before a tribunal which is set to hear the cases of four other players linked to the scandal.

Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Shahzaib Hasan and Nasir Jamshed have all been ensnared in the saga which took place around the Pakistan Super League held earlier this month.

Azam added that Irfan could be eligible to return from his suspension six months early if he took part in lectures on the importance of anti-corruption laws.

Irfan made headlines for his extraordinary height -- seven feet and one inch or 216 centimetres -- when he made his international debut in 2010 and stands as the tallest-ever player to feature in world cricket.

He has so far played four Tests and 20 Twenty20 internationals, but has achieved most success in his 60 one-day internationals, where he has taken 83 wickets at an average of 30.71.

Topics : Pakistan Mohammad Irfan Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mohammad Irfan banned for one year
  • Irfan has so far played four Tests and 20 Twenty20 internationals
  • Irfan has achieved most success in his 60 one-day internationals
Related Articles
Pakistan Cricketers, Accused Of Spot-Fixing, Barred From Leaving Country
Pakistan Cricketers, Accused Of Spot-Fixing, Barred From Leaving Country
Pakistan Players to Appear Before FIA in Spot-Fixing Case
Pakistan Players to Appear Before FIA in Spot-Fixing Case
Pakistan Suspend Mohammad Irfan In Spot-Fixing Case
Pakistan Suspend Mohammad Irfan In Spot-Fixing Case
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.