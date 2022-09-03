Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez said that India, or more specifically the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), get "pampered" in world cricket thanks to the fact that they rake in so much revenue. In a video of a discussion that he shared on Twitter, that he captioned "Laadla" with a heart-eyes emoji, Hafeez said "I don't know a lot, but I definitely know that in our society, whoever is the earner is loved by everyone, is the most laadla (pampered), gets the most kisses from everyone."

He continued to explain, even as his comment drew laughs from the rest of the panel.

"India is a revenue making country. So even in bilateral series across the world, where they get sponsorship, they get a jackpot, it's hard to deny these things," Hafeez said.

When the anchor on the show asks him if India are 'laadlas' because they play so well or because they make more money, Hafeez said it was the latter factor.

Hafeez had recently made some strong comments about India captain Rohit Sharma, after the team's win over Hong Kong in the Asia Cup group stage match.

In a discussion on PTV Sports, Hafeez first asked to play a video clip of Rohit leaving the field post the win over Hong Kong, and then said this: "You see Rohit Sharma's expression after winning the match. This expression happened after India won by 40 runs. I had talked about Rohit Sharma's body language, when he came out to toss, he looked weak, he seemed afraid, and confused. I am not being able to see Rohit Sharma, whom I have observed during matches playing incredible innings. I think captaincy is putting a lot of pressure on Rohit. He is facing a lot of difficulties."

India beat Pakistan and Hong Kong to qualify for the Super 4 stage and will face Pakistan again on Sunday.