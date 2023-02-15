Peshawar Zalmi defeated Karachi Kings by a narrow margin of two runs in second match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League season. It was a game for the batters as the National Stadium, Karachi saw a total of 396 runs being scored across the two innings. It was frustrating night for the bowlers as they were taken to the cleaners consistently. A video from the match, which is going viral on social media, better explains what kind of outing it was for majority of the bowlers during the high-scoring contest.

Karachi Kings' pacer Mohammad Amir was hit for a four by Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam on the penultimate ball the 6th over of the game. After that the left-arm pacer bowled him a dot delivery and then collected the ball on the follow through. Soon after collecting it, Amir vented his frustraton out by throwing the ball in anger.

Watch it here:

While Amir returned figures of 0 for 42 in the four overs he bowled in the game, Babar scored 68 runs off 46 balls.

"Respect Element Shouldn't Be Missing": Malik

"(I believe) the respect element shouldn't be missing. I've seen Amir, Imad, Babar... whenever they meet, they greet each other with respect," said Karachi Kings batter Shoaib Malik in the post-match press conference.

"In this room, you won't be compatible in the same way with everyone. Some would gel up well, you'd like some and you might not like some others. But that would only be on professional basis. I'm sure you all respect each other too.

"It's good for the league. Once you enter the league, you need to focus on what encourages you to deliver your best. But we know no one crosses the line," Malik added.

