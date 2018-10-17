 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Mohammad Amir Reveals How He Dismissed Virat Kohli In Champions Trophy Final

Updated: 17 October 2018 09:51 IST

Mohammad Amir revealed the strategy behind the dismissal of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

Mohammad Amir Reveals How He Dismissed Virat Kohli In Champions Trophy Final
Mohammad Amir had rattled the Indian top order in 2017 Champions Trophy final © AFP

Pakistan has produced world-class fast bowlers and legends like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar are a testament to this. Mohammad Amir is another future talent who has performed well for Pakistan in recent times. Speaking on the Voice of Cricket show, Mohammad Amir revealed the strategy behind the dismissal of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. Mohammad Amir had seen his teammate Azhar Ali drop Virat Kohli in the 3rd over (2.3) for 5 runs. Infuriated by the drop, Mohammad Amir got his prized wicket in the next ball after Shadab Khan took a blinder of a catch at backward point region. "When Virat Kohli came in, I had bowled an inswing delivery and he was beaten. Rohit Sharma was also dismissed off an inswinging delivery too. He was dropped earlier and I thought if he stuck around, he will take India towards victory. So I prayed to god for his wicket and the next ball I got his wicket after Shadab Khan took a brilliant catch", he said.

When asked about his most special wicket out of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and Kohli, Amir chose the former. "Both. They're both big batsmen. Tendulkar I will say because when I was playing then, I was new to the team. So Sachin's wicket was special for me."

India were outclassed by Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final by 180 runs. Batting first, Pakistan had scored 338/4 in their 50 overs courtesy Fakhar Zaman (114), Mohammad Hafeez (57*) and Azhar Ali (59) knocks. Amir had rattled the Indian top order with his quick-fire three wickets.

Barring Hardik Pandya (76), the Indian batsmen faltered in the run-chase after a stupendous bowling show by Pakistan pacers Amir (3/16) and Hasan Ali (3/19). India were eventually bundled out for 158 runs in 30.3 overs.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Cricket Mohammad Amir Virat Kohli
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mohammad Amir explained his strategy behind Kohli's wicket
  • India beat Pakistan in the 2017 Champion Trophy final
  • Mohammad Amir had dismissed the Indian openers early
Related Articles
Mohammad Amir, Dropped From Australia Test Series, Returns To Domestic Cricket To Regain Lost Form
Mohammad Amir, Dropped From Australia Test Series, Returns To Domestic Cricket To Regain Lost Form
Pakistan vs Australia: Mohammad Amir Dropped From Test Series Against Australia
Pakistan vs Australia: Mohammad Amir Dropped From Test Series Against Australia
Cricket Teammates, Rivals Congratulate Imran Khan On Victory
Cricket Teammates, Rivals Congratulate Imran Khan On Victory
Not Virat Kohli, Mohammad Amir Reveals The Toughest Batsman To Bowl To
Not Virat Kohli, Mohammad Amir Reveals The Toughest Batsman To Bowl To
England vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Dominic Bess Leads Hosts
England vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Dominic Bess Leads Hosts' Advance
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 15 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.