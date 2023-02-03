England all-rounder Moeen Ali is not the first cricketer one thinks of when talking about unconventional shot selections. However, the left-hander attempted a one-handed reverse switch hit during England's 3rd ODI encounter against South Africa but the effort was in vain. Moeen went for the spectacular against Tabraiz Shamsi but was unable to make any contact with the delivery and the attempt left a number of people shocked on social media. Besides cricket fans on social media, New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham also took to Twitter to take about the shot.

"Hahahahaha what have you done @Bazmccullum?!?!" asked Neesham.

Brendon McCullum is the current head coach of the England cricket team and under his guidance, English cricketers have adopted an aggressive style of cricket which is sometimes called “Bazball”.

Moeen, who retired from Test cricket back in 2021, went on to score 41 off just 23 balls as England posted a massive total of 346 for the loss of seven wickets. Jos Buttler (131) and Dawid Malan (118) were the stars of the innings as they dominated the South African bowlers with their strokeplay.

In response, the Proteas could only manage to score 287 in 43.1 overs with Jofra Archer claiming six wickets. The pacer, who is making his comeback from injury, did not allow the batsmen to settle down and along with Adil Rashid, made sure that England were able to clinch the encounter

Sponsored by Vuukle

While South Africa won the three-match ODI series 2-1, the defeat in the final match meant that the Proteas may not qualify directly for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Featured Video Of The Day

Shafali Verma's Family Celebrates Team India's U19 World Cup Victory