Mithali Raj brought curtains down on her remarkable 23-year long journey in international cricket on Wednesday as she announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket. The legendary batter conquered several peaks during her long stint. Here are the full list of records of Mithali Raj

Most runs in women's international cricket

Mithali Raj became the leading run-getter in women's international cricket in July 2021. She went past England's Charlotte Edwards (10,273 runs). Edwards and Raj remain the only two women cricketers to have breached the 10,000 run-mark.

Leading run-scorer in women's ODIs

Mithali scored 7805 runs in 232 matches, which is the highest tally in women's ODIs. Her career average of 50.68 makes her the only player in the top seven with an average of over 50.

Her tally of 2364 runs in women's T20Is is the highest for India

Second Youngest Centurion

Mithali scored a century on ODI debut at the age 16 years and 205 days in the year 1999 and thus became the youngest centurion in women's internationals. The record was broken by Ireland's Amy Hunter on her 16th birthday in 2021.

Most number of matches (ODIs)

Mithali Raj, along with long time teammate Jhulan Goswami, is one of only two players to have played more than 200 ODIs and tops the list with 232 matches.

Most 50-plus scores

Mithali Raj has 71 fifty-plus scores in ODIs and 17 fifty-plus scores in T20Is. Her combined tally of 88 fifty-plus scores is the most by any player in women's international cricket.

Test Double Centurion

Mithali Raj'spersonal best of 214 is the second-highest individual score in women's Tests.

Most wins as captain

Mithali Raj has 89 wins in 155 matches as captain – the most by any player in women's ODIs.

Most Cricket World Cup matches captained

Mithali Raj holds the record for most matches captained in ICC Women's Cricket World Cups. She led India in 28 matches.

(With ICC inputs)