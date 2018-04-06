Mithali Raj Breaks Charlotte Edwards Record, Becomes Most Capped Player In Women's ODIs

Mithali Raj became the most capped player in women's ODI cricket.

India captain Mithali Raj etched her name in record books again as she became the most capped player in women's One-Day International (ODI) cricket. Mithali (192 matches) achieved the feat during the first ODI against the England women at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Friday. Mithali surpassed England's Charlotte Edwards, who retired in September 2017 with 191 ODIs under her belt.

Mithali's team-mate and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami is third in the list with 167* ODIs.

Mithali is also just three ODIs short of Edwards to become number one in most matches as captain. The 35-year-old has played 115 ODIs as India captain, while Edwards played 117 matches.

In her 192 ODIs career so far, Mithali has scored 6295 runs at an average of 50.36. She has 6 centuries and 49 half-centuries to her name.

The Indian cricketer is also the leading run-scorer in women's ODI cricket.

She had achieved the feat against Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 match at Bristol.

Mithali is the only woman cricketer to surpass the 6,000 run mark in ODIs.

She is also the first player to score seven consecutive 50s in ODIs, apart from being the first Indian to have led the national team to an ICC ODI World Cup final twice - 2005 and 2017.