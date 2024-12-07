After surviving a close DRS call on Day 2, Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was finally given his marching orders by Ravichandran Ashwin in the ongoing Pink-Ball Test in Adelaide. This came after a huge controversy erupted when India went for a DRS appeal for an LBW against Marsh. While third umpire said there are no conclusive evidence that the ball hit the pad first and stayed with the on-field umpire's decision, the replays suggested otherwise.

However, Marsh had a brain-fade moment few overs later as he ruled himself out after a caught behind appeal. The Indian team made a half-hearted appeal and the umpire raised his finger.

However, in a bizarre occurence, the replays showed nothing on the Snickometer when the ball passed close to the bat. Marsh did not take the review, and instead walked back to the dressing room.

"Oh there you go, that's why they asked, they suspected there was something. Mitch Marsh, before the umpire could even react, took two big steps towards the change room, then pulled up and all of a sudden the finger shot up," Adam Gilchrist said on-air.

"He might have just got a feather," Ravi Shastri responded.

"Mitch Marsh just took one step then tried to hold his momentum but then realised he'd given himself away, it must have been the faintest of edges, it didn't look to deviate a great deal,"Gilchrist added.