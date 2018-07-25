 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Mitchell Johnson Quits 'Lengthy' Big Bash League

Updated: 25 July 2018 20:18 IST

Cricket Australia had recently announced a revamp of the BBL, switching it to a full home-and-away season with 14 games, plus the finals.

Mitchell Johnson Quits
Mitchell Johnson was on a year-by-year contract with the Perth Scorchers till last season. © Twitter

The high intensity and length of the Big Bash League (BBL) has forced Australia fast bowling great Mitchell Johnson to distance himself from it's further seasons, also raising questions about his further involvement with the Indian Premier League (IPL). Cricket Australia (CA) had recently announced a revamp of the BBL, switching it to a full home-and-away season with 14 games, plus the finals. Johnson, who will turn 37 this November, however has stressed on his availability for other global Twenty20 competitions and is currently eyeing the 10-over tournament to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"The intensity and length of the BBL is just too much for someone who will be 37 at the start of the summer," Johnson's manager Sam Halvorsen was quoted as saying by The West Australian newspaper.

"Mitch has put his name up for the Emirates tournament in Dubai, but that is half the length of the BBL," he added.

Johnson, a veteran of 73 Tests with 313 wickets, was on a year-by-year contract with the Perth Scorchers till last season.

The decision to quit the BBL has also raised doubts over Johnson's participation in the IPL, which also stretches to almost two months, with eight teams playing in a home-and-away format, besides the knock-outs.

Johnson, who retired from Test cricket in 2015, has plied his trade with various IPL franchises, including the Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab. In 2018, he was picked by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where he played six games and took two wickets.

Comments
Topics : Cricket Australia Cricket Team Perth Scorchers Mitchell Johnson
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mitchell Johnson will turn 37 this November.
  • Johnson is currently eyeing the 10-over tournament to be played the UAE.
  • Johnson played 73 Tests and picked 313 wickets for Australia.
Related Articles
Mitchell Johnson Quits
Mitchell Johnson Quits 'Lengthy' Big Bash League
Mitchell Johnson Suffers Horrific Injury, Uploads Pictures On Instagram
Mitchell Johnson Suffers Horrific Injury, Uploads Pictures On Instagram
Mitchell Johnson Stuns Even Himself With This Wonder Throw From The Deep
Mitchell Johnson Stuns Even Himself With This Wonder Throw From The Deep
Ashes 2017: The Mitchell Johnson-Kevin Pietersen Twitter War Has A Sad End
Ashes 2017: The Mitchell Johnson-Kevin Pietersen Twitter War Has A Sad End
The Ashes: Alastair Cook Dismisses
The Ashes: Alastair Cook Dismisses 'Irrelevant' Talk Of Mitchell Johnson Ahead Of First Test
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 24 July 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.