Legendary India opener Virender Sehwag took to social media to remind his son of a missed opportunity to be gifted a Ferrari car. Sehwag's son Aaryavir - true to his genes - slammed a sensational 297 in just 309 balls for Delhi against Meghalaya in the Cooch Behar Trophy. However, the score of 297 meant that Aaryavir had fallen short of Sehwag's career highest score of 319 by just 23 runs. It allowed Sehwag to remind his son of an old promise.

"Well played Aaryavir. Missed a Ferrari by 23 runs. But well done, keep the fire alive and may you score many more daddy hundreds and doubles and triples," tweeted Sehwag.

Sehwag's tweet goes back to something he said nearly a decade ago, in 2015. Then, in an interview with Harsha Bhogle, Sehwag had promised that he would gift his sons Aaryavir and Vedant a Ferrari if they ever managed to cross his best score of 319.

Well played @aaryavirsehwag . Missed a Ferrari by 23 runs. But well done, keep the fire alive and may you score many more daddy hundreds and doubles and triples. Khel jaao.. pic.twitter.com/4sZaASDkjx — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 22, 2024

"My kids know I have made some humongous scores in Test cricket. So I have told them, if they cross that 319-run mark even in school cricket, I will present them a Ferrari," Sehwag had revealed to Bhogle.

Aaryavir came very close to that mark in the Cooch Behar Trophy, but his swashbuckling knock fell short in the end. He hit three sixes and a whopping 51 boundaries en route to 297.

Virender Sehwag is widely regarded as one of India's greatest-ever opening batters and one of the greatest openers of his generation. Sehwag is one of only two Indians to have slammed a triple century in Test cricket, and the only Indian to slam two triple centuries.

Sehwag achieved his highest score of 319 against South Africa in 2008 in Chennai.

Sehwag also knows the agony of missing out on a triple hundred, having gotten out for 293 against Sri Lanka once in his career.