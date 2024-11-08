Australia captain Pat Cummins is gearing up for the much-awaited contest of the year - the five-Test Board-Gavaskar Trophy series against India - after suffering a mega nine-wicket loss against Pakistan in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval here on Friday. Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf's fiery five-wicket haul floored the Australian batters on their home turf to wrap them for 163 all out in 35 overs. Fellow speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed the figures of 3-26 in his eight overs to further stamp their fast-bowling dominance on seam-friendly and bouncy Australian pitches.

In response, openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique set up a perfect start for the visitors with the 137-run partnership. Ayum, who was at his attacking best, hammered 82 off 71 balls laced with six sixes and five fours before spinner Adam Zampa got the sole wicket of Pakistan's innings in the 21st over. Babar Azam (15 not out) and Shafique, who scored an unbeaten 64 including four fours and three sixes, guided the side to a resonating nine-wicket win to level the three-match series 1-1.

Australia will be without the services of their senior players including captain Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith for the series decider in Perth on Sunday.

Cummins, who bowled sevens overs and went wicketless, acknowledged Australia's shortcomings in the game, particularly in the batting and reflected on their poor show with the bat. "Wasn't one of our best days. They bowled well, but we should have done better and scored more than 160. There was a bit of seam around there. We tried to attack (with some close-in fielders) but it wasn't to be," the pacer said in the post-match presentation.

In Cummins' absence, wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis will lead the side in Perth as the BGT-bound squad prepares for the India challenge and shifts focus to red-ball format. "I will leave it to him (Inglis), he has some experience. So let him be him. We have a week at home. Good training sessions needed, mind now switches to the red ball (for the upcoming Test series vs India)," Cummins said.

The first Test between India and Australia will be played in Perth on November 22.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)