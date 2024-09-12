Michael Vaughan's son Archie completed a six-wicket haul in a County Championship Division One match for Somerset against Surrey. His victims included Rory Burns, Ben Foakes among others. Vaughan is a former England cricket team captain. This was Archie's second County match. The effort was lauded by all on social media. Archie is among the top young prospects in England and was recently named for an U-19 series also.

Just the SIX wickets for 18-year-old Archie Vaughan



Outstanding pic.twitter.com/qqukPv16t9 — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 11, 2024

37 overs

7 maidens

102 runs

6 wickets



A brilliant performance from young Archie Vaughan in his 2nd @CountyChamp match #WeAreSomerset #SOMvSUR pic.twitter.com/O3ZFl4Vx5S — Somerset Cricket (@SomersetCCC) September 11, 2024

Former England cricket team skipper Michael Vaughan was extremely critical of the Ollie Pope-led side after their stunning loss against Sri Lanka in the third Test match on Monday. England were completely outplayed by an in-form Sri Lanka side that won their first Test match on English soil in more than 10 years. Vaughan went on to say that England disrespected Test cricket and Sri Lanka with how they decided to approach the match. He further said that England did not go with their usual Bazball style of play after winning the first two Tests of the series and Sri Lanka took advantage of the lapse.

“I felt that they disrespected Test cricket and disrespected Sri Lanka in the third Test by being over-aggressive with both bat and in their field placings," Vaughan wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

“England have made a bit of a habit of becoming a bit complacent after a good period, I think of the start of the Ashes, or earlier this year in Rajkot and I hope it serves as a wake-up call for the tougher Tests that lie in wait in 2025," he added.

Vaughan also added that this is not the kind of cricket that will help England win matches against tough oppositions like Australia and India.

“There is no way they will get away with playing like this against India or Australia,” Vaughan said.