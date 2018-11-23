Michael Vaughan Pokes Fun At ICC After Renaming Of ICC World T20

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Friday that it has renamed the ICC World T20 as the ICC T20 World Cup. The changes will be applicable to both men's and women's cricket, meaning that the next editions of the events in 2020 in Australia will be known as the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020. While ICC said that the decision was taken to "enhance its profile and status", former England captain Michael Vaughan didn't seem too thrilled with the "huge change" and decided to poke fun at the cricket's world governing body with a sarcastic tweet.

That's the best news I heard all year ... it's been affecting me so much !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! such a huge change ...... https://t.co/VM2EB0fKC8 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 23, 2018

"The renaming decision is aligned to the Global Cricket Strategy which will be launched in early 2019, in which the shortest format will not only be used as the vehicle to globalise the game, but to also enhance its profile and status and ensure its status is at par with the pinnacle events of the other two formats," the ICC said in a media release.

"The renaming of the event is also aimed at cementing the importance this event holds in the international cricket calendar and ensuring parity across all three formats of the game."

While Vaughan was not so thrilled with the name change, captains around the world gave their backing to the decision.

Indian women's T20I team captain Harmanpreet Kaur said that the change in name is a natural progression.

"This is an exciting tournament that teams get to play. It has brought together the best from around the world over the years and so I think the change in name is a natural progression," Harmanpreet was quoted as saying by ICC.

"I'm sure this tournament will only grow in popularity in the coming years with the thrilling brand of the game that has been on display in different editions of the tournament," she added.

"I'm really excited for the opportunity to be part of the T20 World Cup in Australia. The pinnacle event for T20 cricket is rightly now the World Cup. India won the first edition of the World T20 in 2007 and it would be a great moment to hold the T20 World Cup trophy aloft in Australia," said Indian men's team captain Virat Kohli.

"Every format has an important part to play in the growth and sustainability of World Cricket. The Test Championship is going to revolutionalise the way that bi-lateral series are contested and will give relevance and stature to every Test series, this is going to help keep this format relevant and entertaining," said South Africa Faf du Plessis.