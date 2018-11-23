Mithali Raj's absence from India's playing XI during the ICC Women's World T20 semi-final against England on Friday raised eyebrows in cricketing circles. But seems like it is business as usual for India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur , who has "no regrets" about benching the veteran batter, who has scored the maximum T20I runs ever by an Indian. "Whatever we decided, we decided for the team. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, no regrets," Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

"I'm proud of the way my girls played through the tournament. This is a learning for us because we are a young team."

On a pitch that wasn't the easiest to bat on, the English duo of Natalie Sciver (54 not out) and Amy Ellen Jones (51 not out) displayed great technique to deny India any chances of a comeback after the spinners removed the openers within the first five overs of the England chase.

Praising World No.2 England's approach in the semi-final, the India skipper said: "Sometimes you have to change your game according to the wicket. England bowled really well, read the wicket really well.

"It was not an easy total to chase, and our bowlers bowled really well. We stretched the match till the 18th over."

Harmanpreet further maintained that this World T20 was another learning curve for her young side and pointed out the need to focus on mental strength.

"I think we are a young team and we still need to work on our mental strength. If we can work on how to play under pressure, that will change how we play these games," she said.

(With IANS inputs)